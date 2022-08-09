Monsoon session of Parliament adjourned sine die four days ahead of schedule

Five bills were passed by both houses of Parliament

The Monsoon Session, 2022 of the Parliament which commenced on the 18th of July 2022 was adjourned sine die on the 8th of August 2022. The Session provided 16 sittings spread over a period of 22 days.

The Session, which was originally scheduled to have 18 sittings from 18th July to 12th August, was curtailed due to completion of essential Government Business and demand of members in view of two gazetted and the Parliamentary holidays ahead.

During the Session 6 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. 7 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 5 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. One Bill was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both Houses of the Parliament during the Session is 5.

The Bills passed by both Houses during the Session are: - The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022; - The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022; - The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022; - The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021; and - The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

In the Lok Sabha, one Short Duration Discussion under Rule 193 was held on price rise. In the Rajya Sabha, one Short Duration Discussion under Rule 176, was held on rising prices of essential items.

The productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 48% and that of Rajya Sabha was approximately 44%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)