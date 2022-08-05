Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (4 August) summoned the wife of arrested Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for her statement in Patra Chawl case.

Raut's wife Varsha has been summoned for her statement in connection with alleged money laundering.

The summons have been issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light.

The development comes after a special court extended till Monday (8 August) the ED custody of Raut. The ED had arrested Raut on Sunday (31 July) midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon (Mumbai) and related financial property transactions.

