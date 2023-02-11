Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 11.02 croreNet profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 41.11% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.0211.08 -1 OPM %9.2611.55 -PBDT1.111.38 -20 PBT0.801.19 -33 NP0.530.90 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU