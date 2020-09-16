JUST IN
Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2130.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 359.67 crore

Net Loss of Rolta India reported to Rs 2130.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 167.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 359.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 363.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales359.67363.58 -1 OPM %-7.10-12.47 -PBDT-217.12-263.54 18 PBT-276.60-327.39 16 NP-2130.00-167.28 -1173

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:51 IST

