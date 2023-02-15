Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 11.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 11.54% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.3213.208.496.360.650.520.430.290.290.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)