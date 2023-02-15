Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 11.54% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 11.54% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.3213.20 16 OPM %8.496.36 -PBDT0.650.52 25 PBT0.430.29 48 NP0.290.26 12

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

