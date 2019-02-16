Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 101.68% to Rs 7.22 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 101.68% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.223.58 102 OPM %6.65-62.01 -PBDT0.320.22 45 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.120.02 500
