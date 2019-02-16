JUST IN
Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Sinnar Bidi Udyog reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.731.98 -13 OPM %23.125.56 -PBDT0.320.01 3100 PBT0.310 0 NP0.310 0

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

