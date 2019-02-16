Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 420.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 420.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs -0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.62-0.06 LP OPM %46.7750.00 -PBDT0.280 0 PBT0.26-0.02 LP NP0.260.05 420
