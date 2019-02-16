Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 420.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales reported at Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 420.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs -0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.62-0.06 LP OPM %46.7750.00 -PBDT0.280 0 PBT0.26-0.02 LP NP0.260.05 420

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

