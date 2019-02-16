JUST IN
MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 47.30% in the December 2018 quarter
T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 26.09% to Rs 103.68 crore

Net loss of T T reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 103.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 140.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.68140.28 -26 OPM %8.687.39 -PBDT1.693.71 -54 PBT-0.850.98 PL NP-0.140.76 PL

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

