T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 26.09% to Rs 103.68 croreNet loss of T T reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 103.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 140.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.68140.28 -26 OPM %8.687.39 -PBDT1.693.71 -54 PBT-0.850.98 PL NP-0.140.76 PL
