Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 3.64% in the September 2020 quarter
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the June 2020 quarter
Ujjivan Financial gains after Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) hikes stake
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 60.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9937 shares
Finolex Industries Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 November 2020.
Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 60.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9937 shares. The stock gained 1.99% to Rs.803.35. Volumes stood at 8483 shares in the last session.
Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 21.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25383 shares. The stock rose 0.34% to Rs.613.05. Volumes stood at 7031 shares in the last session.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 8.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61716 shares. The stock gained 0.68% to Rs.412.75. Volumes stood at 61614 shares in the last session.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 19.95 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.88% to Rs.40.40. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39763 shares. The stock rose 17.44% to Rs.292.20. Volumes stood at 28000 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU