Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 November 2020.

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 60.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9937 shares. The stock gained 1.99% to Rs.803.35. Volumes stood at 8483 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 21.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25383 shares. The stock rose 0.34% to Rs.613.05. Volumes stood at 7031 shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 8.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61716 shares. The stock gained 0.68% to Rs.412.75. Volumes stood at 61614 shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 19.95 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.88% to Rs.40.40. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39763 shares. The stock rose 17.44% to Rs.292.20. Volumes stood at 28000 shares in the last session.

