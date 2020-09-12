JUST IN
Business Standard

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 90.93% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.93% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.465.07 -91 OPM %-34.7817.95 -PBDT-0.360.67 PL PBT-0.610.38 PL NP-0.610.30 PL

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 16:03 IST

