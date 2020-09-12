Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.93% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.93% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.465.07-34.7817.95-0.360.67-0.610.38-0.610.30

