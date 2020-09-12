JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Adani Enterprises defence unit acquires 51% stake in PLR Systems
Business Standard

Pokarna reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 78.31% to Rs 27.33 crore

Net loss of Pokarna reported to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 30.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.31% to Rs 27.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 126.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.33126.01 -78 OPM %-8.8532.12 -PBDT-6.9536.66 PL PBT-12.4031.37 PL NP-9.2730.49 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 16:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU