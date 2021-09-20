RPSG Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2021.

RPSG Ventures Ltd soared 14.73% to Rs 1132 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27559 shares in the past one month.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd spiked 8.91% to Rs 141.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19366 shares in the past one month.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd surged 8.87% to Rs 34.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd spurt 8.79% to Rs 162.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd added 8.17% to Rs 1227. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17356 shares in the past one month.

