RSTL bags orders worth Rs 6.7 crore from two State Corporations

Rama Steel Tubes (RSTL) said that it has received orders from Purvanchal Vidut Vitran Nigam and Paschimanchal Vidut Vitran Nigam aggregating to Rs 6.7 crore.

These orders are mainly for supply of Steel tubular poles. These orders will further strengthen RSTL's order book and credibility in the market.

Richi Bansal, executive director, Rama Steel Tubes, said "We are proud to announce that the company has received orders.

Our sustained relation and credibility have yet again fructified in bogging us new prestigious orders. RSTL has been associated many State Corporations, even in the past and we celebrate our long-standing relationship with them. These orders will help us in strengthening our position and credibility in the market. These orders will also help us in achieving our targeted revenues at a slightly faster rate than what we had anticipated."

Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Steel Pipes and related products.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 28.2% YoY to Rs 5.09 crore while net sales surged 79.9% to Rs 347.24 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip advanced 1.13% to end at Rs 174.15 on the BSE on Friday.

