Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Religare Enterprises Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2022.

Religare Enterprises Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2022.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd crashed 7.91% to Rs 369 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32637 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd lost 3.42% to Rs 178.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 3.07% to Rs 2745.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22759 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd shed 3.02% to Rs 450.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55186 shares in the past one month.

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped 2.94% to Rs 3336.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19859 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)