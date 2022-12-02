Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar hits the roof on payment of entire overdues

-
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 13.52 after the company said that it has settled entire overdues towards term loan installments till September 2022.The sugar manufacturer has also cleared term loan interests till November 2022 and optionally convertible debentures (OCD) coupon, payable for FY 2022 to all the lenders.
The company added that accordingly there are no overdues in its account and the account is fully regular with all the lenders as on date.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is engaged in the manufacture of sugar, alcohol and generation of power.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 162.37 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 113.01 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales slipped 1.5% YoY to Rs 1,323.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.
