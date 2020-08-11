JUST IN
RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.19% to Rs 215.85 crore

Net Loss of RSWM reported to Rs 66.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.19% to Rs 215.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 700.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales215.85700.69 -69 OPM %-23.335.30 -PBDT-69.9414.96 PL PBT-101.99-17.65 -478 NP-66.11-9.33 -609

