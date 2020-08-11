Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 48.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.65% to Rs 291.97 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 48.37% to Rs 43.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.65% to Rs 291.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 460.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.291.97460.8522.3724.3369.53116.7049.1594.5143.3183.89

