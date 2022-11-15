RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.83% to Rs 36.57 croreNet profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 84.21% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.83% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.5721.92 67 OPM %13.8111.54 -PBDT5.864.26 38 PBT4.853.32 46 NP3.852.09 84
