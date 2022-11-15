RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.83% to Rs 36.57 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 84.21% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.83% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.5721.9213.8111.545.864.264.853.323.852.09

