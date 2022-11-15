JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 43.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 112.23 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 43.07% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 112.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.23122.98 -9 OPM %7.4813.34 -PBDT11.1217.52 -37 PBT9.0015.80 -43 NP6.8211.98 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU