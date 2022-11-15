Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 43.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 112.23 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 43.07% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 112.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.112.23122.987.4813.3411.1217.529.0015.806.8211.98

