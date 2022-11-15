Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 43.07% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Choice International consolidated net profit declines 29.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the September 2022 quarter
R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 2.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.80% in the September 2022 quarter
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 112.23 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 43.07% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 112.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.23122.98 -9 OPM %7.4813.34 -PBDT11.1217.52 -37 PBT9.0015.80 -43 NP6.8211.98 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU