FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 4.3 points or 0.03% at 14087.12 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.87%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.36%),DFM Foods Ltd (down 1.16%),Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 1.1%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dabur India Ltd (down 0.79%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 0.74%), United Breweries Ltd (down 0.55%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 0.5%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 9.58%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 6.65%), and Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 5.67%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.01 or 0.33% at 58859.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.45 points or 0.41% at 17574.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 366.71 points or 1.29% at 28817.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.47 points or 0.62% at 8948.11.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 834 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)