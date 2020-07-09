JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Paos Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Paos Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rudra Global Infra Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 74.27 crore

Net loss of Rudra Global Infra Products reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.48% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 361.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 557.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales74.27117.82 -37 361.01557.25 -35 OPM %9.2613.84 -5.865.78 - PBDT-0.8511.19 PL 6.4830.21 -79 PBT-2.2810.12 PL 0.8125.57 -97 NP-1.406.49 PL 0.2415.75 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU