Radha Madhav Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.24% to Rs 8.64 croreNet Loss of Radha Madhav Corporation reported to Rs 32.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.24% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 61.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 94.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.46% to Rs 34.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 533.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.6480.31 -89 34.90533.61 -93 OPM %-377.43-4.94 --175.533.86 - PBDT-31.73-3.87 -720 -60.2824.24 PL PBT-32.04-4.25 -654 -61.7322.81 PL NP-32.04-4.25 -654 -61.7394.33 PL
