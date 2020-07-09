Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.00% to Rs 70.88 croreNet Loss of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reported to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.00% to Rs 70.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.76% to Rs 362.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 481.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales70.88138.98 -49 362.40481.67 -25 OPM %-2.740.86 --2.632.42 - PBDT-6.30-1.40 -350 -26.58-2.87 -826 PBT-9.14-3.83 -139 -37.89-12.63 -200 NP-9.26-3.83 -142 -17.01-12.63 -35
