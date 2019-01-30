Rudra Global Infra Products standalone net profit declines 71.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.26% to Rs 134.17 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 71.56% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.26% to Rs 134.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 113.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales134.17113.45 18 OPM %0.776.55 -PBDT4.346.14 -29 PBT3.025.00 -40 NP0.913.20 -72
