S Chand & Company acquires bal 26% stake in Chhaya Prakashani

along with (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) has made an investment in Chhaya Prakashani in December 2016 by way of acquiring 74% of share capital ofChhaya.

Consequent upon investment made by the Company and Eurasia. Chhaya became the subsidiary of the Company on 05 December 2016.

Now the company has acquired the remaining stake of 26% in Chhaya, from its existing shareholder it Biswas on 25 February 2019, and Chhaya has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

