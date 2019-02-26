S Chand & Company acquires bal 26% stake in Chhaya Prakashani

-
ALSO READ
S Chand & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.96 crore in the September 2018 quarter
S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.09 crore in the September 2018 quarter
False information led to mob lynching in India: US expert
Anti drug-activist's murder probe: 2 more cops suspended for negligence
Hindi-English publishing collaborations to climb a notch higher in 2019
-
S Chand & Company along with Eurasia Publishing House (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) has made an investment in Chhaya Prakashani in December 2016 by way of acquiring 74% of share capital ofChhaya.
Consequent upon investment made by the Company and Eurasia. Chhaya became the subsidiary of the Company on 05 December 2016.
Now the company has acquired the remaining stake of 26% in Chhaya, from its existing shareholder Sum it Biswas on 25 February 2019, and Chhaya has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU