S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 21.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 9.68% to Rs 254.51 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 21.33% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.68% to Rs 254.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 281.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales254.51281.78 -10 OPM %15.0720.10 -PBDT40.4757.53 -30 PBT31.6151.70 -39 NP21.3927.19 -21
