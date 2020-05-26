S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 35.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 269.77 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 35.12% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 269.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 268.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.66% to Rs 35.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 1105.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1041.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

