V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.34% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
V I P Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.56% in the December 2019 quarter
P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Action Construction Equipments consolidated net profit declines 14.41% in the December 2019 quarter
Action Construction Equipments standalone net profit declines 15.20% in the December 2019 quarter
Public Enterprises Survey Says Total Paid Up Capital In CPSEs Up 8.55% In FY19
-
Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 311.34 croreNet profit of V I P Industries declined 62.34% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 311.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.09% to Rs 111.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 1718.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1784.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales311.34434.98 -28 1718.321784.66 -4 OPM %10.249.10 -16.9512.59 - PBDT32.2640.84 -21 280.78231.55 21 PBT10.4536.19 -71 196.91214.94 -8 NP9.5225.28 -62 111.73145.27 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU