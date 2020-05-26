JUST IN
V I P Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter
V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 311.34 crore

Net profit of V I P Industries declined 62.34% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 311.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.09% to Rs 111.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 1718.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1784.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales311.34434.98 -28 1718.321784.66 -4 OPM %10.249.10 -16.9512.59 - PBDT32.2640.84 -21 280.78231.55 21 PBT10.4536.19 -71 196.91214.94 -8 NP9.5225.28 -62 111.73145.27 -23

