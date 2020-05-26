V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 311.34 crore

Net profit of V I P Industries declined 62.34% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 311.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.09% to Rs 111.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 1718.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1784.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

311.34434.981718.321784.6610.249.1016.9512.5932.2640.84280.78231.5510.4536.19196.91214.949.5225.28111.73145.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)