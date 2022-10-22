S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 412.40 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 9.32% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 412.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 358.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.412.40358.3012.5315.0355.3050.8834.8833.5324.2922.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)