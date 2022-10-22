S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 412.40 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 9.32% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 412.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 358.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales412.40358.30 15 OPM %12.5315.03 -PBDT55.3050.88 9 PBT34.8833.53 4 NP24.2922.22 9
