JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 52.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 16477.26 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 52.76% to Rs 376.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 246.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 16477.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14660.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16477.2614660.64 12 OPM %2.581.85 -PBDT436.95282.50 55 PBT436.95282.50 55 NP376.74246.62 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU