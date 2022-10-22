SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 52.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 16477.26 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 52.76% to Rs 376.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 246.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 16477.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14660.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16477.2614660.64 12 OPM %2.581.85 -PBDT436.95282.50 55 PBT436.95282.50 55 NP376.74246.62 53
