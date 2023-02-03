MGL Q3 PAT up 3x YoY to Rs 172 crore; total volumes rise by 3% YoY

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 172.07 crore in Q3 FY23, which is significantly higher as compared with a net profit of Rs 56.79 crore in Q3 FY22.

Net revenue from operations increased by 62.62% YoY to Rs 1671.39 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA jumped by 148.40% to Rs 256.1 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 103.1 crore in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin was 15.32% in Q3 FY23 as against 10.03% in Q3 FY22.

Total volumes increased by 3.29% to 313.88 SCM Million in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22. CNG volumes were 227.64 SCM Million (up 3.46%) while the total PNG volumes were 86.24 SCM Million (up 2.84%) during the period under review.

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is one of India's leading natural gas distribution companies. It has a natural gas distribution network in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. GAIL (India) (Maharatna Company of Govt. of India) is the promoter of MGL and holds 32.50% stake in the company, as on 30 September 2022.

The scrip added 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 854.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)