S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 383.33 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 59.93% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 383.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 396.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.383.33396.5811.3314.9938.6260.2218.9043.1112.9732.37

