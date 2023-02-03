S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 383.33 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 59.93% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 383.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 396.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales383.33396.58 -3 OPM %11.3314.99 -PBDT38.6260.22 -36 PBT18.9043.11 -56 NP12.9732.37 -60

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:36 IST

