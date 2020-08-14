Eureka Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilEureka Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
