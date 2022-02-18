Veritas (India) slips after Q3 PAT tumbles 40% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Veritas (India) fell 1.99% to Rs 150.20 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 39.6% to Rs 17.79 crore on a 9.1% rise in net sales to Rs 458.94 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) skid 36.4% to Rs 18.42 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 28.94 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, net profit soared 383% to Rs 5.12 crore on a 6.2% decrease in net sales to Rs 69.74 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The stock has fallen 13.10% in seven trading sessions from a recent closing high of Rs 172.85 attained on 9 February 2022.

Veritas (India)'s principal business activities include wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. The company's segments include trading, distribution and development and wind power generation.

