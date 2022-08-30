S.M. Gold Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rama Phosphates Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd and Premier Explosives Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2022.

S.M. Gold Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 50.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rama Phosphates Ltd crashed 7.99% to Rs 328. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23030 shares in the past one month.

Ruchira Papers Ltd tumbled 7.08% to Rs 146.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79287 shares in the past one month.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 129.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 492.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3548 shares in the past one month.

