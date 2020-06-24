S P Capital Financing standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of S P Capital Financing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.490.38 29 2.482.52 -2 OPM %10.2018.42 -8.477.94 - PBDT0.050.08 -38 0.220.21 5 PBT0.050.08 -38 0.220.21 5 NP0.040.06 -33 0.160.15 7
