Bata India consolidated net profit rises 47.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.11% to Rs 829.76 crore

Net profit of Bata India rose 47.41% to Rs 54.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.11% to Rs 829.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 614.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.829.76614.1219.4019.41145.63108.8072.0650.2154.8237.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)