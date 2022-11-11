JUST IN
Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Bata India consolidated net profit rises 47.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.11% to Rs 829.76 crore

Net profit of Bata India rose 47.41% to Rs 54.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.11% to Rs 829.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 614.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales829.76614.12 35 OPM %19.4019.41 -PBDT145.63108.80 34 PBT72.0650.21 44 NP54.8237.19 47

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

