Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.93% to Rs 255.24 croreNet Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 70.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.93% to Rs 255.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 795.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales255.24795.97 -68 OPM %25.1430.43 -PBDT-74.4910.67 PL PBT-92.46-66.68 -39 NP-96.83-70.10 -38
