Board of Manappuram Finance approves NCD issuance of up to Rs 6000 cr

At meeting held on 19 March 2021Manappuram Finance announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 19 March 2021 has approved fund raising program of the Company for FY 2021-2022, which interalia includes issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures to the tune of Rs. 6000 crore by way of private placement or/and Public issue in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or its committee thereof from time to time.
