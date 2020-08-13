JUST IN
Prime Minister Launches Transparent Taxation -Honoring the Honest' Platform
Safari Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.14% to Rs 20.12 crore

Net loss of Safari Industries (India) reported to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.14% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 204.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.12204.04 -90 OPM %-94.8310.30 -PBDT-19.9318.56 PL PBT-25.2513.21 PL NP-19.338.27 PL

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 12:27 IST

