Safari Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 75.78% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 44.50% to Rs 127.39 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 75.78% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 44.50% to Rs 127.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 88.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales127.3988.16 44 OPM %8.999.11 -PBDT10.817.45 45 PBT8.706.12 42 NP6.173.51 76
