Eveready Industries India standalone net profit declines 32.16% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 383.49 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India declined 32.16% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 36.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 383.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 398.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales383.49398.25 -4 OPM %10.7311.83 -PBDT37.7052.85 -29 PBT32.0748.11 -33 NP24.6636.35 -32
