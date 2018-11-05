JUST IN
Increased government spending on infrastructure and modernisation need of the hour
Bosch standalone net profit rises 18.86% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 3201.11 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 18.86% to Rs 419.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 353.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 3201.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2811.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales3201.112811.85 14 OPM %18.6318.06 -PBDT735.75636.96 16 PBT640.71526.15 22 NP419.99353.34 19

