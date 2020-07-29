Elango Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Elango Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150 0 0.150.20 -25 OPM %73.330 -26.67-115.00 - PBDT0.11-0.03 LP 0.04-0.23 LP PBT0.11-0.03 LP 0.04-0.23 LP NP0.11-0.03 LP 0.04-0.23 LP
