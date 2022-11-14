Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 23.09% to Rs 19.09 croreNet profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 400.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.09% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.0924.82 -23 OPM %2.102.34 -PBDT0.510.33 55 PBT0.320.05 540 NP0.250.05 400
