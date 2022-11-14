Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.09% to Rs 19.09 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 400.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.09% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.0924.822.102.340.510.330.320.050.250.05

