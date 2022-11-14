JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.09% to Rs 19.09 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 400.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.09% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.0924.82 -23 OPM %2.102.34 -PBDT0.510.33 55 PBT0.320.05 540 NP0.250.05 400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 08:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU