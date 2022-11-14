Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 51.16% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brightcom Group Ltd Slips 4.95%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 2.25%
Brightcom Group Ltd Slips 1.65%
Brightcom Group Ltd Spikes 5.51%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 2.29%
Brightcom Group Ltd Slips 4.47%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.87%
Brightcom onboards Quantum Communications specialist Nixon Patel as an Advisor
-
Sales rise 52.48% to Rs 1683.07 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group rose 51.16% to Rs 320.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.48% to Rs 1683.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1103.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1683.071103.78 52 OPM %30.2831.66 -PBDT506.93349.44 45 PBT444.70289.61 54 NP320.68212.15 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU