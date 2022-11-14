Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 51.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.48% to Rs 1683.07 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 51.16% to Rs 320.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.48% to Rs 1683.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1103.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1683.071103.7830.2831.66506.93349.44444.70289.61320.68212.15

