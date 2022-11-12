JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 35.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 31.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.02% to Rs 8514.12 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods declined 31.64% to Rs 112.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 164.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.02% to Rs 8514.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5995.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8514.125995.03 42 OPM %2.295.50 -PBDT194.43254.15 -23 PBT153.63220.47 -30 NP112.29164.27 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU