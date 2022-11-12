Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 31.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.02% to Rs 8514.12 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods declined 31.64% to Rs 112.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 164.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.02% to Rs 8514.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5995.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8514.125995.032.295.50194.43254.15153.63220.47112.29164.27

