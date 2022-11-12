Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 31.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Patanjali Foods rises after Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 241 cr
Board of Ruchi Soya approves acquisition of Patanjali's food retail biz
Ruchi Soya to acquire Patanjali's food retail biz
Volumes jump at Patanjali Foods Ltd counter
Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 42.02% to Rs 8514.12 croreNet profit of Patanjali Foods declined 31.64% to Rs 112.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 164.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.02% to Rs 8514.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5995.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8514.125995.03 42 OPM %2.295.50 -PBDT194.43254.15 -23 PBT153.63220.47 -30 NP112.29164.27 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU