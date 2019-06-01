Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of declined 5.26% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.12% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 12.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.873.0812.4012.5759.2359.0958.3156.640.770.813.093.130.740.792.983.070.540.572.132.57

