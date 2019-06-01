Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 5.26% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.12% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 12.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.873.08 -7 12.4012.57 -1 OPM %59.2359.09 -58.3156.64 - PBDT0.770.81 -5 3.093.13 -1 PBT0.740.79 -6 2.983.07 -3 NP0.540.57 -5 2.132.57 -17
