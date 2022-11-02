Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 51.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 112.46 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 51.74% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 112.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.112.46103.7413.2019.2114.2721.328.1517.615.8312.08

