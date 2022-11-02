JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 228.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 51.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 112.46 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 51.74% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 112.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.46103.74 8 OPM %13.2019.21 -PBDT14.2721.32 -33 PBT8.1517.61 -54 NP5.8312.08 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU