Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 51.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 112.46 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 51.74% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 112.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.46103.74 8 OPM %13.2019.21 -PBDT14.2721.32 -33 PBT8.1517.61 -54 NP5.8312.08 -52
